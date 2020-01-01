 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
About this product

15% off with coupon code: leafly Contains 0.17% delta-9-THC 14.51% CBGa 15.10% Total Cannabinoids Our Jack Frost CBG flower strain has frosty, white and silver trichomes covering the buds. These buds have a citrusy and hoppy aroma with hints of chamomile and pine that reminds you of fresh mountain air. CBG is the parent molecule of THC and CBD. CBD and CBG, are non-psychoactive. This offers a unique smoking experience for any connoisseur. Isolated, each cannabinoid has its own beneficial properties, many that overlap, but when CBD and CBG are taken together many experience a unique and satisfying smoke. Grown in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About this brand

CBD Delight LLC Logo
Simple, natural, and pure ingredients. CBD oil that is manufactured in a commercial kitchen in Valparaiso, IN. CBD Delight specializes in craft terpene blends using recipes inspired by cannabis strains. All our products are 3rd party lab tested by ProVerde Labs. Our oils are handmade with precise equipment to ensure a consistent quality. The primary reason we focus on CBD with Terpenes instead of full spectrum oil is reproducibility. Full spectrum tinctures are comparatively unreliable because the ratio of cannabinoids and terpenes varies between every single batch. We curate our menu with an attention for the individual needs of our customers. The flavors we use are all natural and chosen to mix with the flavor of our terpenes. The end result is an easy to tolerate flavor compared to the bitter flavor of full spectrum tinctures. Our lotions are handmade with precise equipment to ensure a consistent quality. We crafted our terpene blend with a sole focus on improving the absorption and relief properties of CBD. The recipe we use is entirely created from our experience experimenting with terpenes since January, 2018.