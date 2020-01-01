3.5g Sour Diesel High CBD Hemp Flower - CBD Delight LLC - 15% Discount Code
About this product
15% off with coupon code: leafly Contains 00.09% delta-9-THC 22.10% CBDa 25.69% Total Cannabinoids Our Sour Diesel CBD flower strain has dark green buds, lathered with amber orange hairs across the surface. Great hand trim, the incredible gassy sour notes wafting will certainly provoke salivation. Catch a taste while it lasts! Experience the flavorful terpenes and the uplifting, mellow stride that follows this delightful toke. You will surely reach an enlightened state of mind and an ultra-relaxed physical state. Come meet the hemp form of a classic strain that rightfully earned a legendary title for itself. Grown in Las Vegas, Nevada.
