3.5g Strawberry Shortcake High CBD Hemp Flower - CBD Delight LLC - 15% Discount Code

by CBD Delight LLC

CBD Delight LLC Hemp CBD Bath & Body 3.5g Strawberry Shortcake High CBD Hemp Flower - CBD Delight LLC - 15% Discount Code

15% off with coupon code: leafly Contains 00.05% delta-9-THC 20.99% CBDa 22.58% Total Cannabinoids Juicy, fresh strawberries with a delectable whipped cream topping a fluffy shortcake to create this sweet strain of hemp flower. Strawberry Shortcake features dense nugs with a peppery scent to fill the air. Expect a cerebral clarity an hour after you partake in the plentiful bounty offered by this strain. For an affordable price, Strawberry Shortcake is sure to leave your wallet and heart satisfied. Grown in Southern Oregon.

About this brand

Simple, natural, and pure ingredients. CBD oil that is manufactured in a commercial kitchen in Valparaiso, IN. CBD Delight specializes in craft terpene blends using recipes inspired by cannabis strains. All our products are 3rd party lab tested by ProVerde Labs. Our oils are handmade with precise equipment to ensure a consistent quality. The primary reason we focus on CBD with Terpenes instead of full spectrum oil is reproducibility. Full spectrum tinctures are comparatively unreliable because the ratio of cannabinoids and terpenes varies between every single batch. We curate our menu with an attention for the individual needs of our customers. The flavors we use are all natural and chosen to mix with the flavor of our terpenes. The end result is an easy to tolerate flavor compared to the bitter flavor of full spectrum tinctures. Our lotions are handmade with precise equipment to ensure a consistent quality. We crafted our terpene blend with a sole focus on improving the absorption and relief properties of CBD. The recipe we use is entirely created from our experience experimenting with terpenes since January, 2018.