Rosemary Peppermint CBD Sugar Scrub 250mg
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
$50.00MSRP
$34.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
35% off with coupon code: leafly Available two sizes of salve containers. 2oz with 500mg CBD for $50 4oz with 1,000mg CBD for $75 Our lotion is always made with a special terpene blend to maximize the absorption of CBD and other terpenes. Creating the strongest, most relaxing CBD lotion is our primary philosophy with every batch of lotion. Explore the benefits of terpenes as we search for better blends.
on February 10th, 2020
smells terrific
on January 31st, 2020
I love the way this lotion spreads on my skin. It's not too rough and not too liquidy. I use it after I workout & shower to soothe my muscles.
on January 28th, 2020
I have RA, degenerative joint disease, and a list of other painful complications. This lotion works extremely well when used in combination with healing methods. I rubbed my entire body down after a nice bath and felt my pain melt away as my joints became less stiff. I've had chronic pain 8 years now and this is the only lotion that's helped me. I highly recommend!