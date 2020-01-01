Remedy CBD Tincture-500mg
by Mary's Medicinals
1 piece
$150.00
In-store only 14.1 miles
$40.00MSRP
1 ounce
$34.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
35% off with coupon code: leafly Visit this link for the full terpene content: https://www.cbddelight.net/Craft-Blends/Strawberry-Haze 500mg CBD Oil - $40 1,000mg CBD Oil - $60 1,500mg CBD Oil - $80 Every strength comes in a 1oz (30mL) tincture bottle. 99% Pure CBD Oil with craft terpene blends to maximize the entourage effect. All natural flavors and an MCT Oil base. 3rd party lab tested. Socially invigorating with a taste of tranquil chatty behavior. Discover a sense of authentic joy. Subtle energy and a warming sense of peace. Excellent for evening and daytime usage.
Arjan's Strawberry Haze was created by Arjan and introduced on the market in 2006. In 2005, Strawberry Haze won 1st prize at the Green House Very Important Smokers Panel. The buds of Strawberry Haze smell of strawberries and provide a sweet taste, which is heightened when roots are given free reign in soil. It is characterized as a tall plant with long branches. It is a simple plant to grow and maintain, as it is known to be adaptable to humidity. Flowering time is approximately 10 weeks with a THC level up to 20% and CBD of 1.2%.