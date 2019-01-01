About this product
Soothe your cat’s aches and pains with our homeopathic 550 mg CBD oil tincture. EASE CBD oil is formulated to improve your pet’s health and well-being while naturally relieving joint pain, arthritis, inflammation, and more. EASE contains full spectrum hemp CBD, as well as a blend of frankincense essential oil, turmeric, and MCT oil to relieve inflammation naturally. Our CBD hemp oil is 100 percent food grade, and is extracted using CO2 extraction, which means we do not use chemical solvents like butane (lighter fluid) in the making of our products. A full panel third-party lab test is available.
