CiCi-11
on January 21st, 2019
Heal cbd oil has helped my miniature schnauzer so much with his seizures!!!! It's so easy to give it to him - I just add it to his food or a treat or just drop into his mouth. I also have several friends who use the Calm CBD oil for all of their dogs who are terrified of thunder & fireworks. They take it & then just lie down & go to sleep & have no reaction to the noise anymore. It's incredible! These dogs are usually so scared that they just totally freak out. As soon as one of the dogs hears thunder, she runs to her mom to get the oil. She understands that it makes her feel better. Can't recommend highly enough!!!!!!!
from CBD Dog Healthon February 4th, 2019
We are so happy that we could help your sweet baby, and your friends fur-babies as well!