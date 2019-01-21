 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
HEAL - CBD Oil for Dogs

by CBD Dog Health

HEAL CBD Oil for cats and dogs contains high-concentration full spectrum cannabinoids and is excellent for clinical applications to help relieve the symptoms, pain and discomfort from autoimmune diseases, cancer, seizures, Cushing’s disease and more. Each 1 oz bottle contains 1,100 mg of full spectrum cannabinoids in hemp oil. This hemp oil tincture is made from non-GMO hemp grown without pesticides, herbicides or chemical fertilizers. Hemp oil is high in essential fatty acids and offers the perfect ratio of omega-3 and omega-6. Our all natural formula contains hemp CBD complex, hemp seed oil, and terpenes. Contains full spectrum hemp oil with CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBDA.

CiCi-11

Heal cbd oil has helped my miniature schnauzer so much with his seizures!!!! It's so easy to give it to him - I just add it to his food or a treat or just drop into his mouth. I also have several friends who use the Calm CBD oil for all of their dogs who are terrified of thunder & fireworks. They take it & then just lie down & go to sleep & have no reaction to the noise anymore. It's incredible! These dogs are usually so scared that they just totally freak out. As soon as one of the dogs hears thunder, she runs to her mom to get the oil. She understands that it makes her feel better. Can't recommend highly enough!!!!!!!

from CBD Dog Healthon February 4th, 2019

We are so happy that we could help your sweet baby, and your friends fur-babies as well!

CatGam

My old Shih Tzu (16 years old) takes this for inflammation in his back along with a tumor. Since giving it to him, I noticed he wants to play again and looks more comfortable!

from CBD Dog Healthon October 5th, 2018

We are so happy that we could help your Shih Tzu!

AngelaArdolino

Gave this to my doberman and it shrank a fatty tumor on her eye.

from CBD Dog Healthon September 10th, 2018

We are so happy that her tumor was able to shrink with the healing power of CBD oil!

About this brand

CBD Dog Health Logo
We’re more than animal-lovers – we’re animal advocates. We believe in our products, and we believe that you won’t find higher quality CBD oil for dogs and cats, anywhere. As a CBD supplier founded on the principle that we would only produce pet products good enough to consume ourselves, we want to share our passion for pets by providing CBD products that are always excellent, always natural, and always made with the well-being of your pet in mind. CBD Dog Health makes all-natural tinctures, salves, and treats made with full-spectrum, non-GMO, pesticide-free CBD hemp oil. We use the CO2 extraction method for all of our products, which means that the CBD is not extracted using chemical solvents like alcohol or butane (lighter fluid). Our proprietary formulas are third-party lab tested for a full panel, which means we can prove what is in our products. Our products are made with a dog's and cat's specific needs in mind and treats the whole animal using holistic ingredients. Our formulas treat a variety of ailments, including anxiety, stress, allergies, cancer, tumors, skin issues, hotspots, and more. You have the best pet, and we want to help you give your dog the best life possible.