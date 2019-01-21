CiCi-11
This stuff rocks! My dog got into a scrap with another dog & had scratches on his belly. I used this salve & it healed incredibly fast. I like that it doesn't matter if he licks it because dogs always want to do that with wounds & I didn't have to worry because it is a safe & clean product. After seeing how great it worked on him, I started using it on my own skin for irritation. It's fantastic & it smells amazing too! Love it!!!!!
from CBD Dog Healthon February 4th, 2019
We are so thrilled that you and your fur-baby love it!