  5. SOOTHE - CBD Hemp Salve

SOOTHE - CBD Hemp Salve

by CBD Dog Health

$39.99MSRP

About this product

This all-natural, never-greasy topical contains naturally occurring cannabinoids and is made from premium quality ingredients, blended for a refreshing, soothing, and healing experience to soothe hot spots, bug bites, dermatitis, allergies, and more. Each 1 oz jar contains 150 mg of cannabinoids and full spectrum hemp oil with CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBDA. SOOTHE also contains natural, healing CBD hemp oil, ginger essential oil, aloe, carrot seed oil, Vitamin E, and honey.

2 customer reviews

CiCi-11

This stuff rocks! My dog got into a scrap with another dog & had scratches on his belly. I used this salve & it healed incredibly fast. I like that it doesn't matter if he licks it because dogs always want to do that with wounds & I didn't have to worry because it is a safe & clean product. After seeing how great it worked on him, I started using it on my own skin for irritation. It's fantastic & it smells amazing too! Love it!!!!!

from CBD Dog Healthon February 4th, 2019

We are so thrilled that you and your fur-baby love it!

CatGam

I use this salve for everything on my dog. Itchy paws? Check. bug bites? check. Hot spots? check. Within a few hours the redness is gone! I love this stuff!

from CBD Dog Healthon October 5th, 2018

We are thrilled that you love it! Thank you for your review!

About this brand

We’re more than animal-lovers – we’re animal advocates. We believe in our products, and we believe that you won’t find higher quality CBD oil for dogs and cats, anywhere. As a CBD supplier founded on the principle that we would only produce pet products good enough to consume ourselves, we want to share our passion for pets by providing CBD products that are always excellent, always natural, and always made with the well-being of your pet in mind. CBD Dog Health makes all-natural tinctures, salves, and treats made with full-spectrum, non-GMO, pesticide-free CBD hemp oil. We use the CO2 extraction method for all of our products, which means that the CBD is not extracted using chemical solvents like alcohol or butane (lighter fluid). Our proprietary formulas are third-party lab tested for a full panel, which means we can prove what is in our products. Our products are made with a dog's and cat's specific needs in mind and treats the whole animal using holistic ingredients. Our formulas treat a variety of ailments, including anxiety, stress, allergies, cancer, tumors, skin issues, hotspots, and more. You have the best pet, and we want to help you give your dog the best life possible.