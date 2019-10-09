 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
10PC PREMIUM CBD RICE CRISPY TREATS 250MG

by CBD Farmhouse

CBD Farmhouse Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles 10PC PREMIUM CBD RICE CRISPY TREATS 250MG

$26.99MSRP

About this product

Need a break to unwind your mind? Enjoy our Rice Crispy Snack 250mg CBD Edibles for a delicious snack that's sure to help relax. Each canister holds 250mg divided across 10 pieces at 25mg per serving.

1 customer review

5.01

nathan411

Delicious and a easy snack-to-go whenever you're feeling unease. Usually, my anxiety comes up from time to time but these have helped me exponentially.

About this brand

400 acres of organic land in upstate NY, onsite extraction facility and CBD producer in Dallas. We pride in our products, quality, pricing, and customer service to provide to you the best experience possible. You can find us in grocery stores, large CBD franchises and health stores all across the US.