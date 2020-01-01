 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. 30ML 1500MG PREMIUM CBD ISOLATE TINCTURE - LEMON

30ML 1500MG PREMIUM CBD ISOLATE TINCTURE - LEMON

by CBD Farmhouse

Write a review
CBD Farmhouse Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures 30ML 1500MG PREMIUM CBD ISOLATE TINCTURE - LEMON

$110.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

As a premium CBD isolate tincture, only the finest of hemp is used to extract CBD. With our 30mL Lemon Flavored Premium CBD Isolate Oil, the taste seeming

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

CBD Farmhouse Logo
400 acres of organic land in upstate NY, onsite extraction facility and CBD producer in Dallas. We pride in our products, quality, pricing, and customer service to provide to you the best experience possible. You can find us in grocery stores, large CBD franchises and health stores all across the US.