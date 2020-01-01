VG Cloud Tincture - Strawberry Banana - CBD & Terpene Rich Hemp Oil - 300mg (30ml)
by CBD American Shaman
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Pets who get the shakes either from anxiety to epilepsy, many owners have found CBD to be a successful find for relief. Simply shake well, placing desired dose onto the tongue. A pet's owner might also add a dose to a small amount of drinking water intended for CBD relief as to not cross-contaminate other foods or drinks.
Be the first to review this product.