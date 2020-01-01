 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Capsules
  5. 30PC CBD INFUSED NIGHT-TIME GUMMIES

30PC CBD INFUSED NIGHT-TIME GUMMIES

by CBD Farmhouse

CBD Farmhouse Edibles Capsules 30PC CBD INFUSED NIGHT-TIME GUMMIES

$54.99MSRP

About this product

We have combined all of the health benefits of the highest quality, hemp-derived CBD with the calming properties of melatonin to bring you the perfect night time gummy. These 30mg CBD (0% THC) bears will tuck you in just before bed. See how much better you can sleep with these 30pc CBDistillery 900mg Night Time CBD Gummies for Sleep now!

About this brand

400 acres of organic land in upstate NY, onsite extraction facility and CBD producer in Dallas. We pride in our products, quality, pricing, and customer service to provide to you the best experience possible. You can find us in grocery stores, large CBD franchises and health stores all across the US.