 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. 4OZ CBD LOTION - INSTANT COOLING RELIEF 500MG

4OZ CBD LOTION - INSTANT COOLING RELIEF 500MG

by CBD Farmhouse

Write a review
CBD Farmhouse Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals 4OZ CBD LOTION - INSTANT COOLING RELIEF 500MG

$59.99MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

We've infused our cooling relief lotion with 500mg of CBD Isolate in a 4oz bottle. Enhanced with natural ingredients to help nourish the skin. Be it post-workout or generalized surface pain, this lotion is certain to moisturize and help relieve pain. Apply as desired.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

CBD Farmhouse Logo
400 acres of organic land in upstate NY, onsite extraction facility and CBD producer in Dallas. We pride in our products, quality, pricing, and customer service to provide to you the best experience possible. You can find us in grocery stores, large CBD franchises and health stores all across the US.