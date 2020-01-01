Remedy CBD Tincture 500mg
by Mary's Medicinals
Our tincture offers a unique combination of CBD isolate and phytocannabinoid-rich CBD oil that is boosted with nutraceutical-grade 99% pure CBD isolate, all derived from organic hemp. The CBD isolate offers a quick and efficient intake into the body while the CBD oil has an extended release and prolonged effect. We blend our hemp oil with an organic fractionated coconut oil to give our tincture a smoother taste and better absorption. We believe this unique combination offers the consumer a strategic advantage: both a fast acting and long lasting effect for their CBD needs. Directions: Dispense tincture directly under the tongue and hold it there for 60-90 seconds to improve bio-availability before swallowing. It also can be added to your favorite food or beverage. Adults take 1 full dropper (1 ml) 1-2 times daily. Use daily and consistently for best results. INGREDIENTS: CBD oil*, nutraceutical-grade 99% pure CBD isolate*, and organic MCT oil. All natural & Vegan. Never tested on animals FREE OF: GMOs, Parabens, Phthalates, artificial coloring
