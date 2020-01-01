CBD For Life produces highly innovative, natural, luxurious, and effective Cannabidiol (CBD) infused pain management and beauty products using 99% pure CBD extract derived from stems and stalks of industrial hemp. Our revolutionary formulas combine CBD with nourishing essential oils and other active ingredients to aid in reducing pain, inflammation, and stress while promoting anti-aging, rejuvenation, and vibrancy. We launched in February of 2015 and are actively trying to get the word out on our revolutionary products. CBD is an incredible compound sourced from industrial hemp and packed with vitamins, omegas and essential fatty acids that are known to have beneficial impacts on the skin, hair, and overall body. It is being called the new ""super beauty ingredient"" and has been proven to synergize naturally with the body's endo-cannabinoid system creating ideal overall health. The anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties of CBD naturally aid in reducing the appearance of fine lines and help improve irritating skin conditions including acne, rosacea, eczema, and psoriasis. Clinical research published in the journal of the Federation of American Studies for Experimental Biology shows that CBD is responsible for lipid production which helps the body regulate dry skin and acne. The anti-inflammatory properties also help the body combat aches and pains when ingested and applied topically and are wonderful for naturally replenishing muscles after a hard workout. We created CBD for Life after our founding partner and CEO Beth learned about the wonderful healing properties of CBD. She infused CBD with essential oils to create a rub that would help manage her chronic back pain caused from scoliosis of the spine, a condition she suffered with since her early teenage years. Beth felt immediate relief from the rub she was applying daily. As a wonderful side effect of using the rub, Beth noticed a significant improvement, clearing and softening of her skin. After months of extensive research we met with a chemist to create our luxurious formulations, and two years later CBD for Life was born! We are very proud to be a woman owned and operated company. CBD for Life is headquartered in New Jersey where the products are produced in a large-scale contract manufacturing facility. Our products are 95% naturally derived and are free of GMO’s, parabens, phthalates, formaldehyde, artificial coloring and are never tested on animals. All of our products retail for under $35.00. As more studies reveal the restorative and healing properties of CBD, more manufacturers are starting to focus on this natural ingredient. As of now, CBD For Life has very few competitors on the market; incredible reviews and testimonials have been flooding in since our launch.