1000mg Vape Cartridge CBD @ 40% (x1)
About this product
Many CBD cartridges on the market today are CUT with either PG/VG, MCT, hemp oil, or other unnatural chemical carriers. These additives produce a thinned out, free flowing finished product and maximize profits by “spreading out” the CBD milligrams to as many products as possible. We do NOT do this. This cartridge is a pure, 100% additive-free, organic CBD vaping experience with maximum milligram potency. Extra maintenance is required, but every ingredient is RAW and grown from the earth. Cartridges are 11mm at the widest part. Please measure your existing battery unit to ensure it will fit. If you are unsure, we sell battery kits here. Ingredients: 100% UNCUT, non-GMO, cannabinoid-rich, winterized, hemp-legal aerial cannabis extract. Full spectrum cannabinoid profile and natural terpenoids. Absolutely NO artificial flavoring, no cutting agents, no PG/VG, no additives, and no preservatives of any kind. 510-thread compatible.
About this brand
CBD For The People
About this strain
Lemon Zest
Lemon Zest is another undisclosed cross from Wolf Genetics. As described by the grower, this strain expresses a unique smell of pungent lemon zest, butter, and hashy earth. The flavor is a mixture of pungent berries and lemon intermixed with a creamy, unctuous undertone. This plant grows fist-like flowers with a productive calyx-to-leaf ratio, leading to resinous buds that weigh heavy on the branches–so heavy that bracing or trellising may be needed to support the large colas. Lemon Zest’s effects are creative and lucid, making it an excellent option at all times of the day.
