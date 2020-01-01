 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Services
  4. Marketing
  5. CBD Health Box Mini-One Year Subscription Box

CBD Health Box Mini-One Year Subscription Box

by CBD Health Box

Write a review
CBD Health Box Services Marketing CBD Health Box Mini-One Year Subscription Box

$34.99MSRP

About this product

Unlike our regular annual subscription, this box is a mini version of our standard box. It will contain 2-3 high quality CBD products. The all new Mini Annual Health Box Subscription is the newest subscription offered at CBD Health Box. For only $34.49 per month, you will receive a box with 2-3 small but mighty CBD products. Over the course of the year, you will try and sample numerous CBD products ranging from edibles to concentrates, tinctures to topicals and everything in between. CBD works differently for everybody. By the time your subscription is complete, we guarantee you will have found the perfect product for you. Once you find that product, we will set you up with special offers and discounts from that company available exclusively to CBD Health Box subscribers. Sign up today and fuel your endocannabinoid system in 2019!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

CBD Health Box Logo
CBD Health Box is a CBD (cannabidiol) subscription box service which provides its members with a monthly curated box delivered discreetly to your doorstep. Each box contains a variety of CBD products to sample. Save up to 50%-75% on CBD products by using CBD Health Box. Try CBD oils, CBD edibles, CBD candies, CBD concentrates, CBD vapes and more. Find which CBD products are the most beneficial for YOU. All of our products are carefully curated from trusted vendors and contain accurate labeling and utilize third-party lab tested CBD. We also send you offers available exclusively to our subscribers of products in our boxes. Available in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. CBD Health Box is the original CBD Subscription Box. Use the promo code 'LEAFLY' to take 15% all regular-sized subscriptions (excluding the mini-CBD Subscription Box).