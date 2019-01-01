Active - Bath Bomb Available in 3 scents (Lavender, Peppermint, or Lemon & Eucalyptus) CBD 40mg
by CBD Hemp ShoppeWrite a review
$9.00MSRP
About this product
THC-free. 40mg of CBD per bath bomb. Made with natural herbs! Available in 3 scents (Lavender, Peppermint, or Lemon & Eucalyptus) Finally, the Active CBD oil Bath bombs are here! Relax and indulge your tired body with the rejuvenating properties of CBD, Lavender, Peppermint, Lemon, and Eucalyptus. You owe it to yourself (or a friend) to make your next bath AMAZING! These are larger than the average bath bomb and FIZZ! Ingredients: Sodium Bicarbonate, Magnesium Sulfate, Citric Acid, Vitis vinifera seed oil, Essential oils, Natural herbs, and Hemp derived CBD.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.