About this product
THC-free. Full Spectrum. Contains 250mg of CBD per gram. Applied under the tongue for maximum absorption. Absolutely no fillers, preservatives, solvents, or additives. Made from Non-GMO hemp. Each gram of Active CBD Oil - Gold 25% is stored in an individual syringe for efficient dosing. When ordering the "3-gram" option, you will receive 3 separate gram syringes, etc. Suggested use: Most customers dispense .05g/.05ml and ingest twice a day (making the 1 gram of Active CBD Oil-Gold last 10 days). The oil is designed to be placed under your tongue for 15-30 seconds before swallowing. Most customers push the oil onto a spoon for easy dosing. It is important to keep in mind that we all host unique endocannabinoid systems, and finding the right dose and routine may take some playing around with. You can add the oil to your food or beverage of choice (with the understanding that the oil is non-water soluble). If the oil is hard to dispense, simply place the container into warm water or a warm towel until it reaches your desired consistency.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.