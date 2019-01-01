About this product
Full Spectrum (including THC below 0.3%). Contains 170mg of CBD per gram. Absolutely no fillers, preservatives, solvents, or additives. Made from Non-GMO hemp. Each gram of Active CBD Oil - Green is stored in an individual syringe. When ordering the "3 gram" option, you will receive 3 separate gram syringes. Suggested use: Most customers dispense .05g/.05ml and ingest twice a day (making the 1 gram of Active CBD Oil-Green last 10 days). The oil is designed to be placed under your tongue for 15-30 seconds before swallowing. Most customers push the oil onto a spoon for easy dosing. It is important to keep in mind that we all host unique endocannabinoid systems, and finding the right dose and routine may take some playing around with. You may choose to add the oil to a beverage or snack with the understanding the oil is not water soluble. If the oil is hard to dispense, simply place the container into warm water or a warm towel until it reaches your desired consistency.
