THC-free. 95-97% CBD (contains 950-970mg of CBD per gram). Real Cannabis Terpene Blend added for a savory dabbing experience. Absolutely no fillers, preservatives, solvents, or additives. Made from Non-GMO hemp. Each batch that is produced is sent to a 3rd party lab and results are consistently updated here: Active CBD oil Test Result Page. Since we use real hemp terpenes, the entourage effect can be experienced (where you have other cannabinoids and terpenes present from the original plant working together). Using real hemp terpenes means the most benefits can be realized and the CBD can be used to its full potential! *This product is designed to be vaporized* Ingredients: 95% - 97% Pure CBD crystals 3% - 5% REAL Hemp terps!
