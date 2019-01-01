About this product
Available in two strengths: 125mg & 275mg per 1 oz. bottle: THC-free. Full Spectrum. Water soluble formula. Applied under the tongue for maximum absorption. Flavored to mask the natural, earthy taste of Hemp. Absolutely no fillers, preservatives, solvents, or additives. Made from Non-GMO hemp. Each batch that is produced is sent to a 3rd party lab and results are consistently updated here: Active CBD oil Test Result Page. Note: 2 oz Tincture option comes in 2 separate 1 oz bottles. 250 mg option contains two 125 mg bottles and 550 mg option will be two 275 mg bottles. Ingredients: USP Kosher vegetable glycerin, purified water, Activated (decarboxylated) high CBD hemp oil, Oleic Acid (derived from olive oil), Potassium Bicarbonate, Vitamin D as Alpha Tocopherol (an antioxident), Abscorbic acid (antioxident to protect flavor), Citric Acid and Sucrose, Natural and /or artificial flavoring (besides in "unflavored" version)
