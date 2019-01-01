About this product
Kush - Kush CBD has the essence of the Kush plant which is revealed in a light, clean blend for your vaping pleasure. Ingredients: vegetable glycerin, propylene glycol, cbd, natural flavors. The pure extract from the finest hemp cultivators is refined with precision and efficiency. This is a “whole plant” extract which allows for all 60+ Cannabinoids and 400+ Phytonutrients to combine and provide maximum effect for your entire body. Our proprietary CBD and hemp oil process preserves the “entourage” effect while still removing all of the THC. This means no fail on a drug screen and no psycho-active effects. We use plant only vegetable glycerin and a bio based (non-GMO corn) propylene glycol (70/30) to provide the cleanest, purest and tastiest CBD and hemp oil, vape oil, available for online shopping today. Balance your ECS (endocannabinoid system) with Blue Moon Hemp. And don’t forget that Blue Moon Hemp carries limited edition CBD and hemp oil vape supplies and is your one stop online shopping CBD store, specializing in CBD oil, hemp oil, vape oil, vape oil refills, eliquid, e-liquid refills, CBD tincture and CBD shatter.
