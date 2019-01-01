Blue Moon Hemp - CBD Half Moon - Red Devil Vape E-liquid 200 mg
$49.00MSRP
About this product
Red Devil - A sinful blend of Strawberry and Vanilla with hints of Tangerine & Mango. Ingredients: vegetable glycerin, propylene glycol, cbd, natural flavors The pure extract from the finest Hemp cultivars is refined with precision and efficiency. This is a “whole plant” extract which allows for all 60+ Cannabinoids and 400+ Phytonutrients to combine and provide maximum effect for your body. Our proprietary process preserves the “entourage” effect while still removing all of the THC. This means no fails on drug screenings and no psycho-active effects. We use Plant Only Vegetable Glycerin and a Bio Based (Non-GMO Corn) Propylene Glycol (70/30) to provide the cleanest, purest and tastiest CBD Hemp Vape oil on the market today.
