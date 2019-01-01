About this product
A 30ml blend of Organic Cold Pressed Hemp Oil with 250mg of CBD. Our Nano-Technology and high speed emulsion methods create a micro-encapsulation of the molecules which results in greater bio-availability. The end result is more efficiency and better absorption leading to an increased effect. We are certain you will find this to be the strongest and most satisfying tincture you have ever used. Ingredients: cold pressed virgin hempseed oil, cbd, natural flavors
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.