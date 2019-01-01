About this product
Free of Fragrance & Colorant Net Wt. 8 oz. (226.4 g) Made With Organic Oils Cannabinoid Free Non-Greasy Condition, moisturize and protect your skin with our lightweight Canna Hemp Body Lotion. Beautifully scented and enriched with organic oils to protect, repair and soothe any skin type. Key Ingredients: Hemp Seed Oil: Antioxidant Rich, Packed with Vitamin E & Omega Acids Coconut Oil: Anti-Aging & Deep Moisturizing Suggested Use: Massage liberally anywhere on the body for long lasting hydration Ingredients (*Certified Organic): Purified Water, *Coconut Oil, Cetearyl Alcohol and Ceteareth 20, Stearic Acid, *Vegetable Glycerin, *Hemp Seed Oil, *Cottonseed Oil, Cannabidiol (CBD), Phenoxyethanol Vegan, Gluten-Free, Non-GMO, Free of Fragrance, Colorant, Petroleum, Phthalate, Formaldehyde, Parabens
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.