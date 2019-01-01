About this product
HydRose Body Fragrance: TOP NOTES: Rose, Lilly of the Valley MID NOTES: Black Current, Pink Grapefruit DRY NOTES: Vanilla, Sandalwood Net Wt. 8 oz. (226.4 g) Cannabinoid Free Made with organic oils Non-greasy Key Ingredients: Hemp Seed Oil Coconut Oil Suggested Use: Massage liberally anywhere on the body. Ingredients (*Certified Organic): Purified Water, *Coconut Oil, Cetearyl Alcohol and Ceteareth 20, Stearic Acid, *Vegetable Glycerin, *Hemp Seed Oil, *Cottonseed Oil, Fragrance Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Colorant Vegan, Gluten-Free, Non-GMO, Free of Petroleum, Phthalate, Formaldehyde, Parabens Lab tested for quality assurance.
