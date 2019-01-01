About this product
Net Wt. 0.5g Contains No: PG, VG, PEG & DEG Lab Tested The Canna Hemp CBD Vape Cartridge Snow Dog is comprised of 100% purely extracted MCT oil, and blended from real cannabis terpenes sourced from Chemdawg. Crafted for quality taste, each cartridge utilizes a ceramic heating tool and glass reservoir to heat and hold its MCT oil. Serving Size: 1 Draw Serving Per Unit: 60 How to use: Apply to any 510 vaporizer battery or power cell to operate. Ingredients: MCT Oil, Terpenes Due to natural ingredients best kept out of sunlight to prevent discoloration.
About this strain
Chemdog
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
Chemdog has developed quite the name for itself over the years. Between its mysterious origin, ambiguous genetics, and the plethora of successful crosses the strain has produced, Chemdog has practically secured itself a permanent place in the cannabis hall of fame. The original source of powerhouse strains like Sour Diesel and OG Kush, Chemdog is known for its distinct, diesel-like aroma. Pungent and sharp, you’ll be able to smell this strain from a mile away.
Cannabis newbies be warned: Chemdog tends to be very potent. Consumers can expect to have a cerebral experience, coupled with a strong heavy-bodied feeling.