Net Wt. 0.5g Contains No: PG, VG, PEG & DEG Lab Tested The Canna Hemp CBD Vape Cartridge Sunset Sherbet includes 100% purely extracted MCT oil, and blended from real cannabis terpenes sourced from Sunset Sherbet. Crafted for quality taste, each cartridge utilizes a ceramic heating tool and glass reservoir to heat and hold its MCT oil. Serving Per Unit: 60 How to use: Apply to any 510 vaporizer battery or power cell to operate. Ingredients: MCT Oil, Terpenes Due to natural ingredients best kept out of sunlight to prevent discoloration.
