Net Wt. 0.5g Contains No: PG, VG, PEG & DEG Lab Tested The Canna Hemp Vape Cartridge Tangerine Dream is loaded with 100% purely extracted MCT oil, and blended from real cannabis terpenes sourced from real Tangerine Dream. Crafted for quality taste, each cartridge utilizes a ceramic heating tool and glass reservoir to heat and hold its MCT oil. Serving Size: 1 Draw Serving Per Unit: 60 How to use: Apply to any 510 vaporizer battery or power cell to operate. Ingredients: MCT Oil, Terpenes Due to natural ingredients best kept out of sunlight to prevent discoloration.
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
A strain for connoisseurs, the award-winning Tangerine Dream from the illustrious Barney’s Farm is a cross of G13, Afghani, and Neville's A5 Haze. Its ability to knock out pain while increasing energy is what makes this strain so special. While too much Tangerine Dream may leave you stuck in the couch, this strain was crafted to meet the demands of medical patients. Uplifting and euphoric, it provides consumers with mental clarity while deeply relaxing muscles. Tangerine Dream typically flowers in 8 to 10 weeks and features a citrusy aroma.