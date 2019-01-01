Welcome to CBD Hemp Shoppe- We are a small, locally-owned business located at 13th and Willamette Streets in the historical Kennell-Ellis Building in Eugene, OR. We also feature a larger online collection on our website: www.cbdhempshoppe.com . We are owned and operated by experienced CBD Enthusiasts who are excited about and dedicated to helping you incorporate CBD into your healthy lifestyle. CBD Hemp Shoppe carries hemp-based CBD products. We have curated a well-rounded collection of tinctures, edibles, lotions, beauty products, vape cartridges, pet treats, pet tinctures...and much more! Our staff is committed to guiding you through the process of choosing products and understanding how to use them effectively. The advent of whole plant CBD-rich oil has changed the national conversation about cannabis. It’s no longer a question of whether CBD works—today the key question is how to use cannabis for the maximum therapeutic benefit. At CBD Hemp Shoppe we are available to provide one-on-one consultations and we have an in-store CBD resource center available to help you get the most up to date information and products available. Soon we will also be offering a Community Outreach program so you can bring our experts to you! We look forward to answering your questions and supporting your wellbeing. That being said, and although we know that CBD works for us (and for our animals), the products featured here are hemp derived CBD products that have not been approved by the FDA.​ The products featured in our store, and on our site, have all undergone 3rd party lab testing for CBD quality and concentration to ensure that our customers are purchasing the highest quality hemp derived CBD products. Due to FDA regulations, we cannot make claims about whether or not our products can help with specific ailments. Our staff is happy to guide you toward the products that may be effective for you, we do, however also suggest that you conduct your own research in order to make the best decision for your wellness goals. CBD Hemp Shoppe is not a Marijuana Dispensary, we are a retail CBD boutique, online store, and wholesaler. While hemp and marijuana are both Cannabis, Hemp is simply the common and legal term for cannabis that contains less than .3% THC, and Marijuana is the common and legal term for cannabis that contains .3% and more THC.