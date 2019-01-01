About this product
LIMITED EDITION – SCOTTY NGUYEN Contains 91 mg CBD Real Cannabis Terpenes (THC-Free) With a special blend of terpenes selected for their acute mental concentration properties, the Focus Baby CBD vape pen is the only product endorsed by “The Prince of Poker” Scotty Nguyen to give him an extra edge when he wants to go all-in. The pre-loaded, disposable, THC-free Focus Baby pen has enticing hints of grapefruit, followed by an earthy aftertaste for an enjoyable and stimulating experience when the chips are down. Contains No: PG, VG, PEG & DEG NT. WT. 0.6 g Serving Size: 1 Draw Serving Per Unit: 90 Draws Description CBD Vape Pen Focus features: Pre-loaded Disposable Wickless Ceramic Heating Element Glass Reservoir Ingredients: Coconut MCT Oil, Cannabidiol (CBD), Terpenes TerpFX blend includes: Limonene, b-Myrcene, a-Pinene, y-Terpinene, Eucalyptol, p-Cymene, b-Caryophyllene, cis-Ocimene and a-Terpinene. Precaution: May cause tiredness, lethargy and body stimulation. Know how CBD works for you before operating machinery. Lab tested for quality assurance. Due to natural ingredients best kept out of sunlight to prevent discoloration. This product contains less than 0.3% THC *WARNING: The product name “Focus” is not an indication or claim to any function. THIS PRODUCT HAS NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FDA AND IS NOT INTENDED TO diagnose, TREAT OR CURE ANY disease. ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PHYSICIAN BEFORE USE. UNDER-AGE SALES PROHIBITED.
