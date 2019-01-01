About this product
Contains 97.2 mg CBD Real Cannabis Terpenes (THC-Free) Immerse your senses with notes of wildcrafted orange and other citrus flavors. Contains No: PG, VG, PEG & DEG NT. WT. 0.6 g Serving Size: 1 Draw Serving Per Unit: 90 Draws Description CBD Vape Pen Euphoria features: Pre-loaded Disposable Wickless Ceramic Heating Element Glass Reservoir Ingredients: Coconut MCT Oil, Cannabidiol (CBD), Terpenes TerpFX blend includes: Limonene, b-Myrcene, Linalool, a-Humulene, b-Caryophyllene, p-Cymene and cis-Ocimene. Precaution: May cause tiredness, lethargy and body stimulation. Know how CBD works for you before operating machinery. Lab tested for quality assurance. Due to natural ingredients best kept out of sunlight to prevent discoloration. This product contains less than 0.3% THC *WARNING: The product name “Euphoria” is not an indication or claim to any function. THIS PRODUCT HAS NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FDA AND IS NOT INTENDED TO diagnose, TREAT OR CURE ANY disease. ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PHYSICIAN BEFORE USE. UNDER-AGE SALES PROHIBITED.
