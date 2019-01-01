About this product
Formulated by veterinarians, Canna Hemp Paws’ newest product is our Pet Chews. Derived from organically grown hemp, the THC-free soft chews are perfect for administering CBD to cats and dogs for a myriad of ailments. The non-GMO, all natural chews are made in America and chicken and bacon flavored for easy digestion. The Pet Chews are also available in a 20-count package. Non-GMO • GMP • Compliant • All Natural • Manufactured in USA • Organically Grown Hemp • Veterinarian Formulated Suggested Use: Use as directed by your veterinarian. Serving Size: 1 Chew Servings Per Container: 10 1 chew contains approx. 2.2 mg CBD Pets under 50 lbs 1 chew. Pets over 50 lbs 2 chews. Increase as desired. Ingredients: Ingredients: Water, dried brewer’s yeast, glycerin. Gum Arabic, sodium alginate, chicken, natural bacon flavor, flaxseed oil, microcrystalline cellulose, organic sweet potato powder, sunflower lecithin (non-GMO), citrus pectin, vitamin E, sodium propionate, calcium sulfate dehydrate, dextrin, an antioxidant gum Acacia, polysorbate, sunflower lecithin, citric acid, natural mixed tocopherols (natural preservative).
