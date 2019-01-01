About this product
You can now benefit from CBD while enjoying your favorite pastime with this 1000mg CBD E-Liquid. There is no mistaking the sweet flavor of Strawberry Lemonade in this isolate based E-Liquid. Satisfying taste and scent combine with the nearly-magical properties of CBD. Bring back clarity, calm, and peace with our zero THC e-liquid which can be used in all of your refillable vape devices. This 15mL bottle contains 1000mg of isolate based CBD oil, creating the perfect vape solution for your refillable vape devices. Know your CBD products! E-Liquid is a popular product for those looking to vaporize CBD oil. This E-Liquid can be used in refillable devices, creating a discreet and smoke-free method of administering CBD. Vaporized CBD oil is easily absorbed by the body for fast-acting relief. This 1000mg CBD E-Liquid: Strawberry Lemonade is formulated using high-quality CBD oil, triple distilled MCT (fractionated coconut oil) and natural Strawberry Lemonade flavoring. This vape pen contains no THC, VG or PG offering a healthier solution for those looking for a quick and effective way to administer CBD.
