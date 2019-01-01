About this product
Are you ready for a blissful night of slumber? We have combined all of the health benefits of the highest quality, hemp-derived CBD with the calming, sedating properties of melatonin to bring you the perfect night time gummy. These little 30mg (THC Free) bears will tuck you in just before bed, delivering you the satisfying night of sleep that you deserve. 30mg Vegan CBD Gummies 30 count CBD Vegan Gummies 30mg Cannabidiol per gummy, 900mg per bottle Our CBD Gummies are made with Pesticide Free, Non-GMO Hemp CBD Oil extracted from the mature stalks and stems of the hemp plant. Supplement Facts: Suggested Service Size: 1 Gummy (2.6g), Servings per container: 30, Calories 8, Total Fat 0g (0% DV), Total Carbohydrate 2 g (<.1% DV), Dietary Fiber 0g (0% DV), Sugar 1.5g, Protein 0g (0% DV), Vitamin A 0mg (0% DV), Vitamin C 0mg (0% DV), Calcium 0mg (0% DV), Cannabidiol (Total CBD) 30mg *Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Daily Value not established. Other Ingredients: Organic evaporated cane juice, organic corn syrup, organic white grape juice concentrate, pectin sodium citrate, citric acid, ascorbic acid, natural flavors, colors added (including anatto, turmeric, grape juice concentrate, red fruit juice concentrate), Anhydrous Hemp Oil (Industrial Hemp).
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.