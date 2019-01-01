About this product
These all-natural fruit and CBD infused gummy treats are the talk of the town due to their friendly nature! Vegan friendly. Organic friendly. Zero-THC friendly and the best of all…taste bud friendly! These delicious gummies will keep you up to date with your CBD needs while providing you with an extraordinary taste profile of apples, mangos, lemons, and watermelons. (30) 10mg pieces 300mg Cannabidiol Isolate Hemp Oil 4 flavors (green apple, mango, watermelon, lemon) Infused with all natural fruit ingredients Organic Vegan friendly (NO GELATIN)
