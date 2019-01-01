About this product
This gel was formulated with the night after blues in mind. Crossfitters, Snowboarders, Professional and Amateur athletes, don’t hold back! Use this rub to relieve aches you thought would never go away; you will be amazed at your ability to recover and get back to doing what you love after pushing your limits. Citizen CBD Hot Ice Rub will set you back in line and you’ll be moving into 1st place in no time. Packaged to be applied easily on the go, this product works hard to support max gains and provide ultimate relief. 300mg in a 2oz gel Bio-freeze base infused with menthol Immediately cooling and analgesic
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.