Enjoy the incredible benefits of Citizen CBD oil in a convenient and subtle tincture. Place drops under your tongue or add it to your favorite beverage or meal for easy consumption. Citizen Premium Tincture has the highest ratio of terpenes and trace cannabinoids to CBD content on the market. In other words, you’re getting incredibly pure CBD oil not available anywhere else. And since it comes in a tincture, you can rely on a convenient way to store and consume your CBD oil. 1 FL OZ (30 mL) 300mg Full Spectrum Phytocannabinoid Hemp Oil Optimized with Medium Chain Triglyceride (MCT) Oil Full spectrum oil is used in the formulation, and includes the market’s highest ratio of terpenes and trace cannabinoids to CBD content (in other words, for every 100mg of CBD, the number of other trace cannabinoids and terpenes are greater than any other raw material)
