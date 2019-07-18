Octobergal88
Love this CBD oil, helps me sleep better! Definitely want to try the one for dogs, I have a 14 year old dog and it sounds like it will help him with his pain!
Extra Strong Full Spectrum Hemp oil for overall body relief, recovery, and relaxation. Supercharge recovery and achieve balance for your body and mind. Take a daily dose twice per day to promote relief and recovery throughout your entire body. Designed with strength and effectiveness in mind Simple, organic, and vegan ingredients Approx. 4mg Full Spectrum Hemp Oil per drop Infused in MCT oil Product of Industrial Hemp
on July 17th, 2019
Love this CBD, I have LUPUS and is being helping me a lot with my anxiety, inflammation and even pain, I have chronic pain and fatigue so o been looking for something to help me with my regular everyday routine, I'm a zumba instructor too, and this has been a must have for me. I can't wait to try the other options they have with more milligrams and see what those can do for me.