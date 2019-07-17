Virginia85295
My precious dog Bella, has suffered from debilitating seizures. The last severe seizure happened over a year ago and when I took her to the vet, he recommended as a friend (he could not recommend CBD professionally) the use of CBD drops for her. We added String Paws to her daily medication, which she was on before, and she had not had another seizure since. We give her 3 drops daily in yogurt, Ali f with her prescription and seizure guard, which she was also on, and she has been seizure free! I will never take her off of CBD, and I believe Herbsting has the best products out there.