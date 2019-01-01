About this product
A DELICIOUS, NUTRITIOUS WAY TO RESTORE BALANCE FOR YOUR PET! Give your pet what they deserve with full-spectrum CBD-infused pet treats. From organically-grown hemp raised under the Colorado sun to all-natural ingredients, our KOI CBD Soft Chews are designed with only one thing in mind—your pet’s health. Providing a full spectrum of synergistic compounds, 0% THC, chicken, and natural bacon flavor, whether they’re used as a treat or dietary supplement, your pet will be begging for more. If you want your pet to reap all the same incredible benefits as you do from CBD, then try Koi’s CBD Soft Chews. You know they’ll love it—what are you waiting for? Product Description: Veterinarian formulated All-natural Non-GMO Organically grown hemp 0% THC Grown, harvested, produced, and tested in the USA Full-spectrum, CBD-infused Organically Grown Hemp Each pack of Koi CBD Soft Chews includes 25 tasty dog treats infused with 2.5 mg of CBD per chew INGREDIENTS: Water, dried brewer’s yeast, glycerin, antioxidant gum arabic, sodium alginate, chicken, natural bacon flavor, flaxseed oil, microcrystalline cellulose, organic sweet potato powder, sunflower lecithin, citrus pectin, vitamin E, sodium propionate, calcium sulfate dehydrate, dextrin, polysorbate, citric acid, natural mixed tocopherols (natural preservative). RECOMMENDED DOSAGE FOR YOUR PET Small (Under 25 LBS): 1–2 treats per day Medium (25 – 75 LBS): 2–3 treats per day Large (70+ LBS): 3–4 treats per day STORAGE: Store in a cool, dry place away from excessive heat, light, and humidity in order to preserve quality. WARNING: Keep out of reach from children.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.