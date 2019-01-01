About this product
Strawberry Pucker by CBD60! A Super Strawberry Sour Patch flavor that will Ignite your Senses! 500mg of CBD in a 60mL bottle and No THC! Made with Natural CBD Isolate in a 60/40 (VG/PG) Base Can be used in any vape device 500mg of CBD per bottle 60mL "Chubby Gorilla" Bottle 0% THC Ingredients: Cannabidiol (CBD) Isolate, Vegetable Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Natural & Artificial Flavorings
