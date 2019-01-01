About this product
WATERMELON GREEN APPLE SOUR The summer sweetness of juicy watermelon infused with the punch of sour green apples! Koi’s Jade CBD Vape juice is the perfect mix of refreshing watermelon and green apple tartness to enjoy wherever you go. 100%THC free 30 mL bottle Available in 100 mg, 250 mg, 500 mg, and 1,000 mg strengths Ingredients: 100% natural cannabidiol (CBD) isolate, food grade vegetable glycerin, propylene glycol, natural & artificial flavorings Made with 100% natural CBD, with full traceability from the start of extraction SUGGESTED USE FOR VAPE DEVICES Enjoy Koi CBD Vape Juice as needed for even distribution of CBD throughout your day Can be added and mixed with your favorite e-liquids No special settings or wattage requirements Can be used in any vape device AS A TINCTURE Adults—take one full dropper (approximately 20 drops or 1 mL) 1–3 times per day, or as needed Drip and hold underneath the tongue for 15–20 seconds before swallowing for maximum effectiveness Wait 3 hours after initial (first time) use to see how the level of CBD may affect you Serving size: 1 mL (approximately 1 full dropper) Servings per bottle: 30 * Please see our concentration chart for the amount of CBD per mL STORAGE: Store in a cool, dry place away from excessive heat, light, and humidity in order to preserve quality. WARNING: Not to be used during pregnancy or lactation. If you have a medical condition or take pharmaceutical drugs, please consult your physician before use. Keep out of reach from children.
