ENJOY A BURST OF TROPICAL FLAVORS INFUSED WITH CBD NOW AVAILABLE IN 20 PIECE AND 6 PIECE BAGS Crafted with both taste and efficacy in mind, these delicious snacks provide a punch of tropical fruit flavor with the restorative effects of CBD. Unlike most CBD gummies—which spray CBD on their products—Koi takes the extra time to mix and roll our full-spectrum CBD blend into our gummies three times. Why? It evenly distributes the CBD throughout each piece, giving you the consistency and effectiveness that you deserve. Bursting with the flavors of lime, tangerine, and acai pomegranate, these delectable snacks provide plenty of flavor while restoring balance, naturally. Paradise in a Bag! Enjoy a Tropical Burst of Lime, Tangerine, and Acai Pomegranate in every Gummy. Made using the Highest Quality CBD for Maximum Potency Strongest percentage (80%) of full-spectrum CBD & terpene profiles 100% THC free, non-psychoactive 6 or 20 Gummies per pack 10 mg of CBD per gummy Grown, harvested, produced, and tested in the USA What makes our Gummies Different? Unlike most companies who use a Spray-on CBD Method for their gummies, We chose a different approach using a 3-Step (Mixed & Rolled out 3 times) Process to guarantee our CBD is evenly distributed throughout each gummy. We believe this process provides a higher quality more consistent product. Suggested use: Adults take 1 Gummy, 1-3 times per day, or as needed Wait 3 hours after initial (first time) use to see how the level of CBD may affect you Serving Size: 1 Gummy Servings Per Container: 6 or 20 Ingredients: Organic Naturally Occurring CBD in Hemp Oil Proprietary Blend Infusion, Water, Gelatin, Sugar, Adipic (for tartness), Citric Acid (for tartness), Natural and Artificial Flavoring, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Red 40 STORAGE: Store in a cool, dry place away from excessive heat, light, and humidity in order to preserve quality. WARNING: Not to be used during pregnancy or lactation. If you have a medical condition or take pharmaceutical drugs, please consult your physician before use. Keep out of reach from children.
