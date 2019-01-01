About this product
OUR ALL-NATURAL, FULL-SPECTRUM CBD BLEND TO HELP GET YOU WHERE YOU WANT TO BE Discover the Koi difference with Koi PRIZM™ proprietary CBD oil blends. A tangy burst of natural citrus flavors. Blending 100% natural lemon and lime flavors with Koi PRIZM™ full-spectrum CBD blend, Koi Naturals Lemon-Lime provides the incredible benefits of cannabinoids and 13 distinct terpenes with the sweet and tart citrus flavors. DO NOT VAPE! See Suggested Use below 30mL of Koi Naturals full-spectrum CBD blend infused with Koi PRIZM™ 0% THC Available in three strength levels: 250 mg, 500 mg, and 1000 mg 100% natural—no artificial flavorings, only the bare essentials Active cannabinoids: CBD, CBDV, and CBG to provide the maximum amount of support Dropper bottle for easy use sublingual delivery (drop under the tongue) Designed to be used orally (sublingual) or added to food & drinks INGREDIENTS: Koi PRIZM™ full-spectrum CBD oil, coconut oil, and natural lemon and lime extracts. SUGGESTED USE: Take one full dropper (approximately 30 drops or 1mL) 1–3 times per day, or as needed. Drop and hold underneath the tongue for 15–20 seconds before swallowing. Wait three hours after initial (first time) use to see how the strength level of CBD may affect you. STORAGE: Store in a cool, dry place away from excessive heat, light, and humidity in order to preserve quality. WARNING: Not to be used during pregnancy or lactation. If you have a medical condition or take pharmaceutical drugs, please consult your physician before use. Keep out of reach from children.
