HEALTHY. EASY. NATURAL. FULL-SPECTRUM CBD FOR YOUR PET. Treat your animal best friend to Koi Naturals CBD Spray. Designed to be easy to take with you wherever you go and for simplicity of use, Koi Naturals CBD Spray for Pets is our most potent CBD solution for pets. By simply spraying this proprietary blend on your pet food or directly into your pet’s mouth, you can give them all of the CBD wellness they deserve. With 500 mg of Koi PRIZM™ full-spectrum CBD Pet Tincture in a 60 mL spray bottle, 0% THC, and zero chemical or pesticide residue, you can rest easy knowing that you’re giving your pet the best that nature has to offer. Product Description: Veterinarian formulated All-natural Non-GMO Organically grown hemp 0% THC Grown, harvested, produced, and tested in the USA Full-spectrum, CBD-infused Organically Grown Hemp 500mg of Koi PRIZM™ full-spectrum pet tincture 60mL spray bottle No chemical or pesticide residue INGREDIENTS: Koi Prizm™ full-spectrum cannabidiol blend and coconut oil. RECOMMENDED DOSAGE FOR YOUR PET Small (Under 15 LBS): 1–2 sprays per day Medium (15 – 40 LBS): 2–3 sprays per day Large (40 -75 LBS): 3–4 sprays per day X-Large (75+ LBS): 4+ sprays per day SUGGESTED USE: Spray directly on your pet’s food or administer to your pet orally STORAGE: Store in a cool, dry place away from excessive heat, light, and humidity in order to preserve quality. WARNING: Keep out of reach from children.
