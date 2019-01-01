About this product
STOP ACNE & BLEMISHES! CBD Blemish Cream is a daily moisturizer that combats existing blemishes and helps prevent future breakouts, leaving your skin feeling soft without causing dryness, peeling, or irritation. Our blemish fighting moisturizer eliminates breakouts and provides deep penetrating hydration for all skin types. Instead of harsh chemicals like Salicylic Acid that cause drying and redness, the active ingredient is all-natural, oil-fighting, inflammation-defeating CBD. This certified formula contains extra-strength blemish-fighting CBD and soothing organic botanical extracts to nourish your skin. Non-drying formula Organic ingredients Vegan Gluten Free Paraben Free THC Free Not tested on animals No side effects No prescription necessary How to use: Wash with your usual cleanser Apply a thin layer to the affected area Safe to use every morning and evening INGREDIENTS: CBD, Organic Aloe Leaf Juice, Organic Coconut Oil, Organic Alcohol, Cetearyl Olivate, Sorbitan Olivate, Cetyl Palmitate, Sorbitan Palmitate, Organic Olive Fruit Oil, Organic Green Tea Leaf Extract, Pomegranate Seed Extract, Stearic Acid, Xanthan Gum, Organic Yuzu Oil.
