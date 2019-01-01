About this product
Foot Pain Relief in Minutes! CBD Foot Cream uses the therapeutic properties of Cannabidiol (CBD) for fast acting, all-natural relief from dry, aching feet. Made with absolutely pure CBD and all-natural pharmaceutical grade ingredients, our CBD Foot Cream provides long lasting, immediate results. CBD Foot Cream includes cooling peppermint oil which feels like a sigh of relief for fatigued, aching feet and tea tree oil, a natural odor and fungus fighting ingredient. Your feet will love you for it. -Absorbs quickly -Moisturizes deeply -No sticky residue -Instant cooling effect -Fights odor and fungus -No THC, will not get you “high” or appear on drug tests -No prescription needed -Vegan and Gluten-Free
