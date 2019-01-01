About this product
Pain Relief in Minutes! 350mg of CBD in every bottle! Myaderm’s proprietary transdermal CBD Pain Cream uses the therapeutic properties of Cannabidiol (CBD) combined with cutting edge transdermal technology to produce fast acting, all-natural pain relief. Made with absolutely pure CBD and all-natural pharmaceutical grade ingredients for long lasting pain relief. CBD Pain Cream is safe for daily use to reduce pain and inflammation without the worry of negative side effects. -Pain-relieving Cream -Arthritis, muscle strains, joint pain and more -Works in minutes with deep penetrating relief -Non-greasy, absorbs quickly -Light, non-offensive citrus scent -No THC, will not get you “high” or appear on drug tests -No prescription needed -Vegan and Gluten-Free
