About this product
CBD Topical Hemp Patch 40mg Pure Ratios Topical Reservoir Patches are revolutionary in that: No adhesive is absorbed into bloodstream – only pure medicine is absorbed. No chemicals added like DMSO (which is illegal in CA). Uses whole plant, CBD-rich hemp oil with no THC. Reservoir Patches provide accurate ratios, and larger quantities of available cannabinoids for delivery. Reservoir Patches provide fast and effective delivery of medicine outside the digestive process providing undiluted absorption of cannabinoids into the bloodstream. Pure Ratios Patches provide a significantly longer period of dosing, typically 3-4 days (up to 96 hours) because of our unique reservoir design. Our water resistant adhesive stays put to allow for prolonged adhesion to skin surface, promoting long term delivery. Ingredients Coconut oil, aloe butter, sunflower lecithin, sweet almond oil, red palm oil, shea butter, avocado oil, and hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD)
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.