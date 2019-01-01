About this product
Optimal mental and physical performance begins with Receptra Naturals Active Lifestyle Hemp CBD Oils. A proprietary blend of all-natural performance and recovery enhancing ingredients will keep you energized and focused throughout your day. Available in 3 concentrations, Active, Elite & Pro, there is an option for every active lifestyle. WHAT IT IS Take your Active Living Strategy™ to the next level with Receptra Active Lifestyle hemp flower extracts. Improve your mental and physical performance with naturally occurring cannabinoids, antioxidants, neuroprotectants, and a proprietary blend of essential fatty acids. Receptra Active, Elite, and Pro each have added Tumeric (5, 10, and 20mg/serving, respectively). Enhancing focus to keep you a step ahead of the competition. MCT oil increases your body’s fat burning potential.
